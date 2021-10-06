The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card‘s 100,000-point new cardholder offer — its best offer ever — is ending soon. Ashley Dodd,…

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card‘s 100,000-point new cardholder offer — its best offer ever — is ending soon.

Ashley Dodd, spokesperson for Chase, confirmed the change. The sign-up offer has rewarded cardholders who spent $4,000 in the three months after their accounts opened with a hefty 100,000 bonus points. Those points were worth $1,250 when used for travel spending through Chase Ultimate Rewards, or $1,000 in cash, according to Chase.

Chase will offer a different bonus to new cardholders when this one expires, Dodd says.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card still comes with solid rewards, with earnings options including five points per dollar on eligible travel spending through Chase Ultimate Rewards, three points per dollar on dining and three points per dollar on eligible online grocery shopping.

Frequent travelers can also consider the Chase Sapphire Reserve. At $550, its annual fee is considerably higher than the $95 fee for the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, but you’ll also be eligible to earn 10 points per dollar on Chase Dining through Ultimate Rewards and 10 points per dollar on eligible hotel and car rental spending, for instance. The Chase Sapphire Reserve’s sign-up bonus is 60,000 points with the same spending requirement.

If you’re looking for a different rewards system, there are plenty of other rewards credit cards you can consider.>

More from U.S. News

Can You Pay a Credit Card Bill With Another Credit Card?

What the Credit CARD Act of 2009 Means for You

How Does Citi Flex Plan Work?

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card’s Best Sign-Up Offer Ever to End originally appeared on usnews.com