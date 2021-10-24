AP Top Political News at 2:12 a.m. EDT

Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race

New Jersey governor race tests Murphy’s progressive politics

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

Child tax credit tussle reflects debate over work incentives

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

What’s in, and what’s out, as Democrats reshape Biden bill

