AP Top Political News at 2:12 a.m. EDT

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops
Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection
Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India
GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states
Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor’s race
New Jersey governor race tests Murphy’s progressive politics
Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo
Child tax credit tussle reflects debate over work incentives
Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’
What’s in, and what’s out, as Democrats reshape Biden bill
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.