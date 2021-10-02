Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned
Analysis: Biden pushes agenda to show government can deliver
Despite delays with $3.5T plan, Biden vows to ‘get it done’
Subpoenas could shed light on how Jan. 6 rally came together
Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll
Judge questions whether Jan. 6 rioters are treated unfairly
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID, has no symptoms
American, other airlines will require employee vaccinations
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends daughter’s licensure
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.