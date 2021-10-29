Coronavirus News: Antidepressant shows promise for treating early COVID | Pandemic led to record pro bono hours in DC | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican

Medicaid issues, not Medicare’s, get fixes in Biden budget

Analysis: Biden faces liberal angst after under-delivering

Biden arrives in Rome as domestic agenda still unfulfilled

Prisoner gives Guantanamo court first account of CIA abuse

Biden, Dems get low marks on spending talks: AP-NORC poll

Paid leave loss hits hard for Dems after decades of advocacy

Pence wades into school debate roiling Va governor’s race

Biden announces ‘historic’ deal — but still must win votes

Dems trying to include help for immigrants in Biden plan

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Senators concerned over DoD's sexual assault overhaul timeline

Agency safety and reentry plans varied considerably during initial days of the pandemic, GAO finds

House Republicans raise concerns over federal vaccine mandate for employees

Intelligence community workforce is more diverse, but still struggles with retention and promotion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up