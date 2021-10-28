AP Top Political News at 1:04 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise White House skeptical Iran ready to restart nuclear talks…

Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise White House skeptical Iran ready to restart nuclear talks US-China tensions evident as Biden heads to twin summits Gen. Milley calls Chinese weapon test ‘very concerning’ United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker India Walton beat Buffalo’s mayor once. Can she do it again? McConnell backs ex-football star Walker for Georgia Senate EXPLAINER: Why Congress is looking closely at Jan. 6 rally Garland defends school board memo amid Republican criticism Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling? Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.