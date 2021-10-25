Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions
Youngkin’s school warnings intensify GOP’s suburban push
Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House
AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan
To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel
Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps
Orthodox patriarch hospitalized at start of 12-day US visit
Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops
Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince
Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.