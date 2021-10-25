Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions Youngkin’s school warnings intensify GOP’s suburban push Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes…

Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions

Youngkin’s school warnings intensify GOP’s suburban push

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Orthodox patriarch hospitalized at start of 12-day US visit

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.