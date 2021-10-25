Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Stripping military bases of Confederate names stirs passions

Youngkin’s school warnings intensify GOP’s suburban push

Sluggish pace of confirmations vexes Biden White House

AP source: Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

To navigate legal quandaries, Biden leans on low-key counsel

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Orthodox patriarch hospitalized at start of 12-day US visit

Biden to meet Pope Francis amid some rifts with US bishops

Ex-Saudi official claims damaging intel against crown prince

Amid the Capitol riot, Facebook faced its own insurrection

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up