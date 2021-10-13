Coronavirus News: Manassas school returns to virtual learning | Howard University's homecoming plans | Anne Arundel schools update quarantine policy | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

‘Difficult decisions’ as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

House sends debt limit hike to Biden, staving off default

The AP Interview: McAuliffe wants Democrats to ‘get it done’

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

Hairdresser linked to QAnon to be jailed for Capitol rioting

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes

Biden to meet Kenya president as war roils nearby Ethiopia

Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won’t seek reelection in 2022

Supreme Court could OK new defense of Kentucky abortion law

