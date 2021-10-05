Coronavirus News: How risky are large outdoor events? | Montgomery Co. positivity rate dips | Doctors frustrated over misinformation | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan

Ex-Facebook employee bringing sharp criticisms to Congress

Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

Garland says authorities will target school board threats

Biden tells GOP to ‘get out of the way’ on debt limit

What’s old is new again: Justices back at court for new term

US unveils guidance for federal vaccine mandate, exemptions

Refugee admissions hit record low, despite Biden’s reversal

Most people in US favor Afghan ally refugees: AP-NORC poll

Muslims recall questionable detentions that followed 9/11

