The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Fall will test leaders’ ability to keep Congress on rails

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Right-sizing the force: Army offers armor for smaller troops

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

Texas abortion law foes target lawmakers’ corporate donors

Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

