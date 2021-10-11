Fall will test leaders’ ability to keep Congress on rails
No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both
Right-sizing the force: Army offers armor for smaller troops
McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda
GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity
Texas abortion law foes target lawmakers’ corporate donors
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
Biden will not block documents sought by House committee
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.