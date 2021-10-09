Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Marathon bomber faces revived death sentence in high court

Biden will not block documents sought by House committee

Trump hotel lost $70M despite millions in foreign business

Analysis: Hiring slowdown menaces Biden despite upbeat talk

US official: American, Taliban officials to talk on evacuees

McConnell says he won’t help Dems raise debt limit again

SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Don’t stand so close to us

Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump

Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows

Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day

