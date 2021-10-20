Biden focuses on climate, families in trimmed $2T plan
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
Income test for Medicare dental under debate; gets pushback
Businesses nervously await fine print of vax-or-test rule
Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed ship
FBI at Russian oligarch’s homes for ‘law enforcement’ action
Police shooting looms over Emanuel in confirmation battle
US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted
Former Calif. regulator tapped to run highway safety agency
Trump aims to countersue sex assault accuser who sued him
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.