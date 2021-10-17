Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
AP Top Political News at 1:20 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden: ‘Democracy survived’ Capitol riot because of police

Bill Clinton to spend 1 more night in California hospital

AP review: At least 13 auto safety rules are years overdue

Delicate GOP dance for Trump, Youngkin in Virginia gov race

Texas GOP advances new maps that would tighten slipping grip

In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP

Trump’s not going away — and neither is investigator Schiff

Watchdog: Psaki violated ethics law by promoting McAuliffe

In South Texas, aging water system meets growing population

Prosecutors: Capitol cop told Jan. 6 rioter to hide evidence

Latest News

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

