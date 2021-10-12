2022 Best Global Universities Coming Oct. 26

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, U.S. News will release the Best Global Universities rankings, which focus on schools’ academic research and…

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, U.S. News will release the Best Global Universities rankings, which focus on schools’ academic research and reputation, not their separate undergraduate or graduate programs. Students can use these rankings to accurately compare universities — including U.S. colleges — globally, regionally and within their own country, as well as by field of study.

The overall Best Global Universities ranking will encompass 1,750 top universities, up from nearly 1,500 last year. The overall ranking includes universities from more than 90 countries, a slight increase from last year. In addition, there will be 43 separate subject rankings in fields like clinical medicine, computer science and engineering, up from 38 last year.

U.S. News will also publish five regional rankings of the top universities in Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe and Latin America. In addition, country-specific rankings will be released again this year. In the 2022 edition, U.S. News will publish 45 country rankings — including these 12 countries with large numbers of ranked schools: Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

U.S. News will publish five new subject area rankings in the following fields:

— Chemistry, physical (500 schools ranked)

— Food science and technology (200 schools ranked)

— Optics (250 schools ranked)

— Physics, condensed matter (250 schools ranked)

— Polymer science (100 schools ranked)

U.S. News will continue to publish the 38 subject area rankings included in last year’s edition. These are:

— Agricultural sciences

— Arts and humanities

— Biology and biochemistry

— Biotechnology and applied microbiology

— Cardiac and cardiovascular systems

— Cell biology

— Chemical engineering

— Chemistry

— Civil engineering

— Clinical medicine

— Computer science

— Economics and business

— Electrical and electronic engineering

— Endocrinology and metabolism

— Energy and fuels

— Engineering

— Environment/ecology

— Gastroenterology and hepatology

— Geosciences

— Immunology

— Infectious diseases

— Materials science

— Mathematics

— Mechanical engineering

— Microbiology

— Molecular biology and genetics

— Nanoscience and nanotechnology

— Neuroscience and behavior

— Oncology

— Pharmacology and toxicology

— Physics

— Plant and animal science

— Psychiatry/psychology

— Public, environmental and occupational health

— Radiology, nuclear medicine and medical imaging

— Social sciences and public health

— Space science

— Surgery

The number of schools ranked in nine of 38 existing subject rankings will be increased:

Microbiology will see an increase of 50 schools, bringing the total ranked up to 250. Electrical and electronic engineering will see an increase of 100 ranked schools, bringing the total ranked up to 500. Geosciences, oncology and psychiatry/psychology all will see an increase of 150 ranked schools, bringing the total ranked for each subject area up to 400. Material sciences will see an increase of 250 ranked schools, bringing the total ranked up to 750. Chemistry, clinical medicine and engineering will each see an increase of 250 ranked schools, bringing the total ranked up to 1,000.

To produce the global rankings, which are based on data and metrics provided by Clarivate, U.S. News uses a methodology that focuses on factors that measure research performance. The ranking indicators for the overall ranking include those that measure a university’s global and regional reputation and academic research performance using bibliometric indicators such as citations and publications.

U.S. News uses a separate methodology for the subject-specific rankings that is based on academic research performance in each subject. These subject rankings are not of academic majors, departments or specific schools at a university like a business or medical school. U.S. News uses various bibliometric measures, including publications and citations, as well as indicators for global and regional reputation in each specific subject area.

