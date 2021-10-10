10 Colleges With the Most Undergraduate Students

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

Often known for their booming athletic programs and lecture hall classes, public colleges and universities typically enroll more students compared to private institutions. In some cases, undergraduate enrollment exceeds the population of small cities in the United States, according to U.S. News data.

For example, the number of undergraduate students at Florida International University in Miami, 48,664, is double the amount of residents — 24,118 — in neighboring Key West. Meanwhile, Texas A&M University’s student body shared a similar population to Diamond Bar, California — between 55,000 and 56,000.

However, a large student body is not just reserved for public institutions. Among the 10 schools with the most undergraduate enrollment, Liberty University in Virginia is the only private school on the list. Nine of these 10 colleges are National Universities, institutions that are often research-oriented and offer bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. One, the University of Maryland Global Campus, is a Regional University, which offers bachelor’s degrees, some master’s programs and limited doctoral-level options.

These 10 colleges enrolled an average of nearly 49,000 undergraduate students in fall 2020. But most institutions enroll far less. Across all 1,216 ranked colleges that reported data to U.S. News in an annual survey, the average headcount was 6,354.

Compared to the larger institutions, some campus communities are equivalent to the population of a small town or even neighborhood.

Twenty-two colleges enrolled fewer than 500 undergraduates, with Alliant International University in California totaling the lowest at 249, according to U.S. News data.

Below is a list of the 10 colleges that enrolled the most undergraduates in fall 2020. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report. Several of the institutions on the list included enrollment from their other campuses due to their integrated institutional structure.

