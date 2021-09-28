Visa Adds Cardholder Benefits

Visa cardholders may be eligible for free or reduced costs for personal shopping and delivery services, online classes, and exclusive…

Visa cardholders may be eligible for free or reduced costs for personal shopping and delivery services, online classes, and exclusive concert tickets thanks to a set of benefits announced Sept. 20.

Companies Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds are providing the new services. Visa Infinite cards, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve, come with the most valuable total perks, followed by Visa Signature cards, such as the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Other Visa U.S. consumer credit cards qualify for a third tier of new benefits.

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

What Are Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds?

Shipt offers personal shopping and delivery services for purchases at stores such as CVS, Costco and Target. Shipt Everyday membership, which typically costs $99 per year, comes with free delivery on orders of more than $35.

Skillshare provides online classes in categories including animation, web development and business analytics. The company offers memberships at $180 per year or $32 per month.

Sofar Sounds puts on concerts in living rooms, museums and other unusual performance spaces in more than 400 cities globally. When available, advance tickets for shows cost between $10 and $30.

[Read: Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards.]

What Benefits Are Available?

The benefits you can get from Shipt, Skillshare and Sofar Sounds vary depending on whether you have a Visa Infinite, Visa Signature or Visa Traditional credit card.

Visa Infinite:

— Free Shipt membership for up to three years.

— Three months of free Skillshare membership, then 30% off annual membership at the same rate every year unless you cancel or replace your payment method with a non-Visa card.

— Exclusive seven-day presales for certain Sofar Sounds events, plus one free ticket when you buy at least one presale ticket.

Visa Signature:

— Three months of free Shipt membership, then half-off membership for nine months.

— Three months of free Skillshare membership, then 20% off your annual membership at the same rate every year unless you cancel or replace your payment method with a non-Visa card.

— Exclusive seven-day presales for certain Sofar Sounds events, plus one free ticket when you buy at least one presale ticket.

Other Visa U.S. consumer credit cards:

— One month of free Shipt membership, then half-off membership for three months.

— Exclusive seven-day presales for certain Sofar Sounds events, plus an extra ticket with your presale purchase twice each calendar year.

You can claim the Shipt offer online or on Shipt’s mobile app through Dec. 31, 2024, while you can redeem the Skillshare benefit through Sept. 19, 2023. The Sofar Sounds offer is available through Sept. 13, 2023.

[Read: Best Rewards Credit Cards.]

Are the Benefits Worthwhile?

Consumers who enjoy going to concerts, want their groceries delivered or who are looking to learn new skills could make use of these offers.

Keep in mind that customers with Visa Traditional credit cards aren’t eligible for a Skillshare discount. Also, if you don’t live in an area where Shipt or Sofar Sounds operates, those perks may not be useful to you. You can enter your ZIP code on Shipt’s website to make sure services are available, and Sofar Sounds lists its cities online.

More from U.S. News

How Does Citi Flex Plan Work?

8 Signs of a Bad Credit Card

How to Build Credit Fast

Visa Adds Cardholder Benefits originally appeared on usnews.com