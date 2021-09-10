Viewpoint: Our world shifted Sept. 11. Covid has tested that footing.

Each of us has moments in our lives that we can, without hesitation, easily replay in slow motion. I remember…

Each of us has moments in our lives that we can, without hesitation, easily replay in slow motion. I remember in excruciating detail the minutes and hours after my father died. After we discovered my college roommate died, my internal camera again reverted to slow motion, time coming to a virtual halt as if my brain needed to slow to catch up with my heart — and the grief that was breaking it.

Sept. 11 joined that list — and it’s a moment I share with this community. Like you, I will never forget where I was when the Towers were hit, when terror landed in our laps. We stood in the Washington Business Journal newsroom as news of the attack on the Pentagon, just under three miles away, jolted us. How could this happen? Are we safe? Are our loved ones? Who did we know? Where were they, right this very instant moment? The arbitrary nature of who lived and who died remains. We all walked home together, stunned, with smoke from the Pentagon in the distance, underlining this new, harrowing…