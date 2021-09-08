These 10 D.C.-area development projects never happened. And yet, we can’t forget them.

Across our 40-year history, the Washington Business Journal has followed thousands of developments from concept to completion — from single-family…

Across our 40-year history, the Washington Business Journal has followed thousands of developments from concept to completion — from single-family homes to soaring towers, corporate campuses to massive planned communities, traditional museums to over-the-top entertainment venues. From the downtown core to the exurbs, these efforts are representative of Greater Washington’s evolution into a diverse region of roughly 7 million people.

We’ve also seen our share of projects that just didn’t make it. They are the proposals that never had a chance or the endeavors that fell just short, often because of opposition, economic collapse or simply a lack of capital to see them through.

Click through the gallery above to see our rundown of the top 10 real estate or development projects that never happened in Greater Washington. It’ll bring back memories of what could, or never should, have been.

Tell us what major projects we missed in this roundup. Email them to Michael Neibauer at mneibauer@bizjournals.com.