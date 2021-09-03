The week in bankruptcies: Two entities in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended Aug. 27, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings, including one with total debt above $1 million. Year to date through Aug. 27, the court recorded 80 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 1% increase from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

BC Concrete of Cumberland Inc. filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection August 20, 2021, in the District of Maryland.

The debtor listed an address of 61 National Highway in Cumberland, and is represented in court by attorney Haven N. Shoemaker Jr.. BC Concrete…