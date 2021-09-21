Ted Leonsis’s former home is for sale. Take a peek at the property that has hosted celebrities and business luminaries alike.

The exclusive McLean compound built by Monumental Sports and Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis is ready to trade hands again. The…

The exclusive McLean compound built by Monumental Sports and Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis is ready to trade hands again.

The 3.5-acre property, which includes a Georgian-style mansion, Olympic-length pool, tennis court, and a guest house that has hosted the likes of Beyonce and Jay-Z, as well as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, is currently on the market for $14.7 million. Heider Real Estate of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

The Sorrel Street property is in Langley Forest, and was also owned by Chris Rogers, former CEO of Nextel. (Rogers and Leonsis famously bought one another’s homes in 2011 while Rogers was waiting for his own new home in Bethesda to be completed.) The property last traded hands in 2012 for $6.7 million, according to Fairfax County land records. It is currently assessed at $7.05 million.

Daniel Heider of Heider Real Estate said the property offers rare privacy in Greater Washington. The current seller is Mike Stock, founder of international security…