Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Latest News » See the 2022 Best…

See the 2022 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

U.S. News & World Report

September 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Explore the top 40 liberal arts schools.

With a focus on providing a holistic undergraduate experience, National Liberal Arts Colleges can be an ideal environment for students looking for a more intimate, intellectual college experience. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2022 Best Colleges rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.

38 (tie). Bucknell University (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,695

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,802

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Bucknell University.

38 (tie). Lafayette College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,514

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,364

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Lafayette College.

38 (tie). Skidmore College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,582

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,152

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Skidmore College.

38 (tie). Whitman College (WA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,360

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,982

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Whitman College.

37. Oberlin College and Conservatory (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,647

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,243

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Oberlin College.

35 (tie). College of the Holy Cross (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,997

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,540

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about College of the Holy Cross.

35 (tie). Pitzer College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 922

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $57,978

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Pitzer College.

30 (tie). Berea College (KY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,432

2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: March 31

More about Berea College.

30 (tie). Bryn Mawr College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,300

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,320

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Bryn Mawr College.

30 (tie). Kenyon College (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,617

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,310

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Kenyon College.

30 (tie). Mount Holyoke College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,915

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,518

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Mount Holyoke College.

30 (tie). Scripps College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 936

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,442

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Scripps College.

29. Soka University of America (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 392

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $34,166

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Soka University of America.

28. Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 854

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,703

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Harvey Mudd College.

27. Macalester College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,049

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,518

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Macalester College.

26. Colorado College

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,025

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,070

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Colorado College.

25. Bates College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,876

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,062

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Bates College.

22 (tie). United States Air Force Academy (CO)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,307

2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 31

More about the United States Air Force Academy.

22 (tie). University of Richmond (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,291

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,570

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Richmond.

22 (tie). Vassar College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,435

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,870

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Vassar College.

17 (tie). Barnard College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,744

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,684

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Barnard College.

17 (tie). Colby College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,155

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,220

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Colby College.

17 (tie). Colgate University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,042

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,966

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Colgate University.

17 (tie). Smith College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,183

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,114

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Smith College.

17 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,852

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,749

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Wesleyan University.

16. Haverford College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,307

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,940

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Haverford College.

13 (tie). Davidson College (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,983

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,000

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 7

More about Davidson College.

13 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,493

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,648

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Grinnell College.

13 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,900

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,970

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Hamilton College.

11 (tie). United States Military Academy (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,536

2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

More about the United States Military Academy.

11 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,822

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,380

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Washington and Lee University.

9 (tie). Carleton College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,940

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,225

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Carleton College.

9 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,580

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,770

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about Middlebury College.

8. Claremont McKenna College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,262

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,111

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Claremont McKenna College.

6 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,777

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,322

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Bowdoin College.

6 (tie). United States Naval Academy (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,594

2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

More about the United States Naval Academy.

5. Wellesley College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,280

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,752

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

More about Wellesley College.

4. Pomona College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,477

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,686

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

More about Pomona College.

3. Swarthmore College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,437

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,056

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about Swarthmore College.

2. Amherst College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,745

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,355

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Amherst College.

1. Williams College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,962

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,660

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

More about Williams College.

Explore more of the Best Colleges rankings.

See all the 2022 Best Colleges rankings, including exclusive lists such as the top 100 schools with the lowest acceptance rates. Sign up for the Extra Help: College Admissions email newsletter and connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for news and advice.

These are the top 40 National Liberal Arts Colleges.

1. Williams College2. Amherst College
3. Swarthmore College
4. Pomona College
5. Wellesley College
6 (tie). Bowdoin College
6 (tie). United States Naval Academy
8. Claremont McKenna College
9 (tie). Carleton College
9 (tie). Middlebury College
11 (tie). United States Military Academy
11 (tie). Washington and Lee University
13 (tie). Davidson College
13 (tie). Grinnell College
13 (tie). Hamilton College
16. Haverford College
17 (tie). Barnard College
17 (tie). Colby College
17 (tie). Colgate University
17 (tie). Smith College
17 (tie). Wesleyan University
22 (tie). United States Air Force Academy
22 (tie). University of Richmond
22 (tie). Vassar College
25. Bates College
26. Colorado College
27. Macalester College
28. Harvey Mudd College
29. Soka University of America
30 (tie). Berea College
30 (tie). Bryn Mawr College
30 (tie). Kenyon College
30 (tie). Mount Holyoke College
30 (tie). Scripps College
35 (tie). College of the Holy Cross
35 (tie). Pitzer College
37. Oberlin College and Conservatory
38 (tie). Bucknell University
38 (tie). Lafayette College
38 (tie). Skidmore College
38 (tie). Whitman College

More from U.S. News

The Common App: Everything You Need to Know

An Ultimate Guide to Understanding College Financial Aid

12 Fast-Food Jobs That Pay for College

See the 2022 Best Liberal Arts Colleges originally appeared on usnews.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up