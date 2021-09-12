See the 2022 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

Explore the top 40 liberal arts schools. With a focus on providing a holistic undergraduate experience, National Liberal Arts Colleges…

38 (tie). Bucknell University (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,695

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,802

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Bucknell University.

38 (tie). Lafayette College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,514

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,364

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Lafayette College.

38 (tie). Skidmore College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,582

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,152

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Skidmore College.

38 (tie). Whitman College (WA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,360

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,982

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Whitman College.

37. Oberlin College and Conservatory (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,647

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,243

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Oberlin College.

35 (tie). College of the Holy Cross (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,997

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,540

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about College of the Holy Cross.

35 (tie). Pitzer College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 922

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $57,978

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Pitzer College.

30 (tie). Berea College (KY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,432

2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: March 31

More about Berea College.

30 (tie). Bryn Mawr College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,300

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,320

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Bryn Mawr College.

30 (tie). Kenyon College (OH)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,617

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,310

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Kenyon College.

30 (tie). Mount Holyoke College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,915

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,518

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Mount Holyoke College.

30 (tie). Scripps College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 936

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,442

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Scripps College.

29. Soka University of America (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 392

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $34,166

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Soka University of America.

28. Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 854

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,703

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Harvey Mudd College.

27. Macalester College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,049

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,518

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Macalester College.

26. Colorado College

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,025

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,070

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Colorado College.

25. Bates College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,876

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,062

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Bates College.

22 (tie). United States Air Force Academy (CO)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,307

2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 31

More about the United States Air Force Academy.

22 (tie). University of Richmond (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,291

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,570

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about the University of Richmond.

22 (tie). Vassar College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,435

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,870

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Vassar College.

17 (tie). Barnard College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,744

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,684

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Barnard College.

17 (tie). Colby College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,155

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,220

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Colby College.

17 (tie). Colgate University (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,042

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,966

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Colgate University.

17 (tie). Smith College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,183

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,114

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Smith College.

17 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,852

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,749

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Wesleyan University.

16. Haverford College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,307

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,940

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Haverford College.

13 (tie). Davidson College (NC)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,983

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,000

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 7

More about Davidson College.

13 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,493

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,648

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Grinnell College.

13 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,900

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,970

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Hamilton College.

11 (tie). United States Military Academy (NY)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,536

2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

More about the United States Military Academy.

11 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,822

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,380

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1

More about Washington and Lee University.

9 (tie). Carleton College (MN)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,940

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,225

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15

More about Carleton College.

9 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,580

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,770

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about Middlebury College.

8. Claremont McKenna College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,262

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,111

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Claremont McKenna College.

6 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,777

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,322

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5

More about Bowdoin College.

6 (tie). United States Naval Academy (MD)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,594

2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31

More about the United States Naval Academy.

5. Wellesley College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,280

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,752

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

More about Wellesley College.

4. Pomona College (CA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,477

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,686

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

More about Pomona College.

3. Swarthmore College (PA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,437

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,056

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4

More about Swarthmore College.

2. Amherst College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,745

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,355

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3

More about Amherst College.

1. Williams College (MA)

Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,962

2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,660

Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8

More about Williams College.

