See the 2022 Best Liberal Arts Colleges

With a focus on providing a holistic undergraduate experience, National Liberal Arts Colleges can be an ideal environment for students looking for a more intimate, intellectual college experience. Check out the liberal arts colleges that topped the 2022 Best Colleges rankings and see key details about each, including costs using the latest data available to U.S. News. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.
38 (tie). Bucknell University (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,695
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,802
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Bucknell University.
38 (tie). Lafayette College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,514
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,364
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Lafayette College.
38 (tie). Skidmore College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,582
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,152
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Skidmore College.
38 (tie). Whitman College (WA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,360
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,982
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Whitman College.
37. Oberlin College and Conservatory (OH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,647
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,243
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Oberlin College.
35 (tie). College of the Holy Cross (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,997
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,540
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about College of the Holy Cross.
35 (tie). Pitzer College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 922
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $57,978
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Pitzer College.
30 (tie). Berea College (KY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,432
2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: March 31
More about Berea College.
30 (tie). Bryn Mawr College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,300
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,320
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Bryn Mawr College.
30 (tie). Kenyon College (OH)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,617
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $63,310
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Kenyon College.
30 (tie). Mount Holyoke College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,915
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,518
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Mount Holyoke College.
30 (tie). Scripps College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 936
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,442
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Scripps College.
29. Soka University of America (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 392
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $34,166
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Soka University of America.
28. Harvey Mudd College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 854
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,703
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Harvey Mudd College.
27. Macalester College (MN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,049
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,518
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Macalester College.
26. Colorado College
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,025
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,070
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Colorado College.
25. Bates College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,876
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,062
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Bates College.
22 (tie). United States Air Force Academy (CO)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,307
2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Dec. 31
More about the United States Air Force Academy.
22 (tie). University of Richmond (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,291
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,570
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about the University of Richmond.
22 (tie). Vassar College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,435
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $62,870
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Vassar College.
17 (tie). Barnard College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,744
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,684
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Barnard College.
17 (tie). Colby College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,155
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,220
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Colby College.
17 (tie). Colgate University (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 3,042
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,966
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Colgate University.
17 (tie). Smith College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,183
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,114
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Smith College.
17 (tie). Wesleyan University (CT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,852
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,749
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Wesleyan University.
16. Haverford College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,307
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,940
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Haverford College.
13 (tie). Davidson College (NC)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,983
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $55,000
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 7
More about Davidson College.
13 (tie). Grinnell College (IA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,493
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,648
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Grinnell College.
13 (tie). Hamilton College (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,900
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,970
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Hamilton College.
11 (tie). United States Military Academy (NY)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,536
2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31
More about the United States Military Academy.
11 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,822
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,380
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 1
More about Washington and Lee University.
9 (tie). Carleton College (MN)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,940
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,225
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 15
More about Carleton College.
9 (tie). Middlebury College (VT)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,580
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,770
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
More about Middlebury College.
8. Claremont McKenna College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,262
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,111
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Claremont McKenna College.
6 (tie). Bowdoin College (ME)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,777
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $58,322
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 5
More about Bowdoin College.
6 (tie). United States Naval Academy (MD)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 4,594
2021-2022 tuition and fees: N/A
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 31
More about the United States Naval Academy.
5. Wellesley College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 2,280
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $60,752
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8
More about Wellesley College.
4. Pomona College (CA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,477
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,686
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8
More about Pomona College.
3. Swarthmore College (PA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,437
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $56,056
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 4
More about Swarthmore College.
2. Amherst College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,745
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $61,355
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 3
More about Amherst College.
1. Williams College (MA)
Total undergraduate enrollment: 1,962
2021-2022 tuition and fees: $59,660
Regular decision application deadline: Jan. 8
More about Williams College.
