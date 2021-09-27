Balanced Fund 16656.36 – .12 + .98 + 10.24
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2461.18 – .11 – .94 – .29
Emerging Markets 447.95 + .40 + 2.34 + 1.79
Equity Income Fund 16720.76 + .31 + 2.28 + 16.78
GNMA 782.19 – .09 – .29 – .75
General Municipal Debt 1529.95 – .14 – .36 + 2.33
Gold Fund 338.13 + .06 – 1.67 – 17.45
High Current Yield 2596.81 – .01 + .21 + 5.46
High Yield Municipal 739.31 – .13 – .33 + 5.16
International Fund 2520.58 – .29 + 1.41 + 11.23
Science and Technology Fund 5615.06 – .74 + 2.10 + 16.29
Short Investment Grade 391.67 + .01 – .08 + .59
Short Municipal 193.38 – .01 – .09 + .31
US Government 728.39 – .14 – .93 – 1.88
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.