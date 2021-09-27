Balanced Fund 16656.36 – .12 + .98 + 10.24 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2461.18 – .11 – .94 – .29 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16656.36 – .12 + .98 + 10.24

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2461.18 – .11 – .94 – .29

Emerging Markets 447.95 + .40 + 2.34 + 1.79

Equity Income Fund 16720.76 + .31 + 2.28 + 16.78

GNMA 782.19 – .09 – .29 – .75

General Municipal Debt 1529.95 – .14 – .36 + 2.33

Gold Fund 338.13 + .06 – 1.67 – 17.45

High Current Yield 2596.81 – .01 + .21 + 5.46

High Yield Municipal 739.31 – .13 – .33 + 5.16

International Fund 2520.58 – .29 + 1.41 + 11.23

Science and Technology Fund 5615.06 – .74 + 2.10 + 16.29

Short Investment Grade 391.67 + .01 – .08 + .59

Short Municipal 193.38 – .01 – .09 + .31

US Government 728.39 – .14 – .93 – 1.88

-0-

