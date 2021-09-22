Balanced Fund 16596.72 + .55 – 1.06 + 9.85
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2489.48 + .21 + .12 + .86
Emerging Markets 444.85 + .94 – 1.91 + 1.08
Equity Income Fund 16459.84 + .85 – 1.76 + 14.96
GNMA 784.12 – .02 – .09 – .51
General Municipal Debt 1535.16 – .01 – .01 + 2.68
Gold Fund 345.78 + .34 – 5.25 – 15.58
High Current Yield 2598.66 + .16 – .12 + 5.53
High Yield Municipal 741.66 + .01 – .01 + 5.49
International Fund 2519.69 + .44 – 1.75 + 11.19
Science and Technology Fund 5585.00 + 1.39 – 1.34 + 15.66
Short Investment Grade 391.91 – .03 – .05 + .65
Short Municipal 193.56 + .01 + .40
US Government 735.13 + .03 – .02 – .97
