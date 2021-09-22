Balanced Fund 16596.72 + .55 – 1.06 + 9.85 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2489.48 + .21 + .12 + .86 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16596.72 + .55 – 1.06 + 9.85

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2489.48 + .21 + .12 + .86

Emerging Markets 444.85 + .94 – 1.91 + 1.08

Equity Income Fund 16459.84 + .85 – 1.76 + 14.96

GNMA 784.12 – .02 – .09 – .51

General Municipal Debt 1535.16 – .01 – .01 + 2.68

Gold Fund 345.78 + .34 – 5.25 – 15.58

High Current Yield 2598.66 + .16 – .12 + 5.53

High Yield Municipal 741.66 + .01 – .01 + 5.49

International Fund 2519.69 + .44 – 1.75 + 11.19

Science and Technology Fund 5585.00 + 1.39 – 1.34 + 15.66

Short Investment Grade 391.91 – .03 – .05 + .65

Short Municipal 193.56 + .01 + .40

US Government 735.13 + .03 – .02 – .97

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.