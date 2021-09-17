Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 6:49 PM

Balanced Fund 16654.27 – .56 – .34 + 10.23

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2475.62 – .20 + .08 + .30

Emerging Markets 448.70 – .22 – 1.78 + 1.96

Equity Income Fund 16575.78 – .74 – .50 + 15.77

GNMA 784.08 + .03 – .06 – .51

General Municipal Debt 1534.44 – .04 – .02 + 2.63

Gold Fund 348.63 – 1.02 – 2.05 – 14.89

High Current Yield 2601.80 + .02 + .25 + 5.66

High Yield Municipal 741.60 – .01 + .01 + 5.48

International Fund 2532.64 – 1.02 – 1.08 + 11.76

Science and Technology Fund 5629.24 – .87 – .11 + 16.58

Short Investment Grade 391.93 – .02 – .02 + .65

Short Municipal 193.48 – .03 – .03 + .36

US Government 732.51 – .20 – .06 – 1.32

