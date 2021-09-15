Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 6:46 PM

Balanced Fund 16781.50 + .48 – .12 + 11.07

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2486.34 – .13 + .73 + .73

Emerging Markets 453.88 – .13 – 1.11 + 3.14

Equity Income Fund 16754.98 + .93 – .55 + 17.02

GNMA 784.77 – .05 – .43

General Municipal Debt 1535.29 + .01 + .04 + 2.69

Gold Fund 364.95 + .46 + .38 – 10.91

High Current Yield 2601.61 + .09 + .34 + 5.65

High Yield Municipal 741.77 + .01 + .02 + 5.51

International Fund 2565.16 – .01 – .04 + 13.19

Science and Technology Fund 5660.91 + .76 – .24 + 17.24

Short Investment Grade 392.20 + .01 + .06 + .72

Short Municipal 193.55 + .39

US Government 735.70 – .05 + .39 – .89

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

