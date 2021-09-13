Balanced Fund 16738.93 + .17 – .88 + 10.79 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2480.28 + .27 + .35 + .49 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16738.93 + .17 – .88 + 10.79

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2480.28 + .27 + .35 + .49

Emerging Markets 457.25 + .09 – 1.01 + 3.90

Equity Income Fund 16747.76 + .53 – 1.43 + 16.97

GNMA 784.53 – .01 – .08 – .46

General Municipal Debt 1534.90 + .01 – .01 + 2.67

Gold Fund 362.75 + 1.91 – 3.29 – 11.44

High Current Yield 2598.71 + .13 + .25 + 5.54

High Yield Municipal 741.70 + .02 + .01 + 5.50

International Fund 2570.66 + .41 – .61 + 13.44

Science and Technology Fund 5627.89 – .13 – 2.20 + 16.55

Short Investment Grade 392.08 + .02 + .01 + .69

Short Municipal 193.55 + .01 + .01 + .40

US Government 733.79 + .11 + .07 – 1.15

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.