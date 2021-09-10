Balanced Fund 16710.47 – .33 – 1.11 + 10.60 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2473.55 – .28 – .25 + .21 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 16710.47 – .33 – 1.11 + 10.60

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2473.55 – .28 – .25 + .21

Emerging Markets 456.97 – .01 – .61 + 3.84

Equity Income Fund 16659.30 – .60 – 2.20 + 16.35

GNMA 784.57 – .04 – .05 – .45

General Municipal Debt 1534.61 + .01 – .02 + 2.65

Gold Fund 355.93 – 1.21 – 2.93 – 13.11

High Current Yield 2594.68 + .10 + 5.37

High Yield Municipal 741.58 + .01 – .01 + 5.48

International Fund 2560.75 – .17 – .65 + 13.00

Science and Technology Fund 5621.98 – .75 – 1.60 + 16.43

Short Investment Grade 392.04 + .01 + .68

Short Municipal 193.55 + .01 + .01 + .39

US Government 732.94 – .23 – .24 – 1.26

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.