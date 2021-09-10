9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 6:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 16710.47 – .33 – 1.11 + 10.60

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2473.55 – .28 – .25 + .21

Emerging Markets 456.97 – .01 – .61 + 3.84

Equity Income Fund 16659.30 – .60 – 2.20 + 16.35

GNMA 784.57 – .04 – .05 – .45

General Municipal Debt 1534.61 + .01 – .02 + 2.65

Gold Fund 355.93 – 1.21 – 2.93 – 13.11

High Current Yield 2594.68 + .10 + 5.37

High Yield Municipal 741.58 + .01 – .01 + 5.48

International Fund 2560.75 – .17 – .65 + 13.00

Science and Technology Fund 5621.98 – .75 – 1.60 + 16.43

Short Investment Grade 392.04 + .01 + .68

Short Municipal 193.55 + .01 + .01 + .39

US Government 732.94 – .23 – .24 – 1.26

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up