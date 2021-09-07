Balanced Fund 16839.43 – .28 – .09 + 11.45
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2457.43 – .58 – .92 – .44
Emerging Markets 465.30 + .74 + 3.07 + 5.73
Equity Income Fund 16839.30 – .89 – .76 + 17.61
GNMA 783.99 – .15 – .06 – .53
General Municipal Debt 1534.31 – .05 – .10 + 2.63
Gold Fund 367.10 – 2.13 + .95 – 10.38
High Current Yield 2595.19 + .11 + .41 + 5.39
High Yield Municipal 741.49 – .02 – .09 + 5.47
International Fund 2594.74 + .32 + 2.02 + 14.50
Science and Technology Fund 5726.48 – .49 + .24 + 18.60
Short Investment Grade 391.98 – .01 + .01 + .67
Short Municipal 193.41 – .07 – .09 + .32
US Government 725.30 – 1.09 – 1.26 – 2.29
