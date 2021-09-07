9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 6:55 PM

Balanced Fund 16839.43 – .28 – .09 + 11.45

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2457.43 – .58 – .92 – .44

Emerging Markets 465.30 + .74 + 3.07 + 5.73

Equity Income Fund 16839.30 – .89 – .76 + 17.61

GNMA 783.99 – .15 – .06 – .53

General Municipal Debt 1534.31 – .05 – .10 + 2.63

Gold Fund 367.10 – 2.13 + .95 – 10.38

High Current Yield 2595.19 + .11 + .41 + 5.39

High Yield Municipal 741.49 – .02 – .09 + 5.47

International Fund 2594.74 + .32 + 2.02 + 14.50

Science and Technology Fund 5726.48 – .49 + .24 + 18.60

Short Investment Grade 391.98 – .01 + .01 + .67

Short Municipal 193.41 – .07 – .09 + .32

US Government 725.30 – 1.09 – 1.26 – 2.29

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

