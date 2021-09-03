Balanced Fund 16879.08 – .11 + .29 + 11.72
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2475.19 – .19 – .01 + .28
Emerging Markets 462.18 + .53 + 2.94 + 5.02
Equity Income Fund 16990.74 – .25 + 18.67
GNMA 785.11 + .02 + .12 – .38
General Municipal Debt 1534.74 – .01 – .06 + 2.65
Gold Fund 375.90 + 2.51 + 2.38 – 8.23
High Current Yield 2592.44 + .01 + .43 + 5.28
High Yield Municipal 741.70 + .01 – .03 + 5.50
International Fund 2587.92 + .40 + 1.88 + 14.20
Science and Technology Fund 5774.19 + 1.07 + 1.64 + 19.58
Short Investment Grade 392.01 + .08 + .67
Short Municipal 193.49 – .01 – .04 + .37
US Government 733.09 – .22 – .08 – 1.24
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.