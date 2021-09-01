Balanced Fund 16864.86 + .16 + .54 + 11.62
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2474.82 + .40 + .26
Emerging Markets 461.73 + .99 + 2.65 + 4.92
Equity Income Fund 16932.03 – .15 – .14 + 18.26
GNMA 784.34 + .01 + .12 – .48
General Municipal Debt 1534.94 – .06 – .08 + 2.67
Gold Fund 366.55 – .43 + 2.42 – 10.51
High Current Yield 2588.90 + .07 + .60 + 5.14
High Yield Municipal 741.69 – .03 – .10 + 5.50
International Fund 2567.33 + .83 + 1.32 + 13.29
Science and Technology Fund 5693.57 + .08 + 1.13 + 17.91
Short Investment Grade 392.05 + .03 + .12 + .68
Short Municipal 193.56 – .02 + .40
US Government 726.68 – .94 – .72 – 2.11
