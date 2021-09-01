CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 16864.86 + .16 + .54 + 11.62

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2474.82 + .40 + .26

Emerging Markets 461.73 + .99 + 2.65 + 4.92

Equity Income Fund 16932.03 – .15 – .14 + 18.26

GNMA 784.34 + .01 + .12 – .48

General Municipal Debt 1534.94 – .06 – .08 + 2.67

Gold Fund 366.55 – .43 + 2.42 – 10.51

High Current Yield 2588.90 + .07 + .60 + 5.14

High Yield Municipal 741.69 – .03 – .10 + 5.50

International Fund 2567.33 + .83 + 1.32 + 13.29

Science and Technology Fund 5693.57 + .08 + 1.13 + 17.91

Short Investment Grade 392.05 + .03 + .12 + .68

Short Municipal 193.56 – .02 + .40

US Government 726.68 – .94 – .72 – 2.11

