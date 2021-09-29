Here’s what graduates of D.C.-area colleges can expect in midcareer salary

What salary might graduates of Greater Washington colleges expect once they hit the middle of their careers? Well, here’s a…

What salary might graduates of Greater Washington colleges expect once they hit the middle of their careers? Well, here’s a look.

Seattle data company PayScale Inc. has ranked colleges and universities by the median salaries of their alumni. In the gallery above, we run down 14 four-year colleges in Greater Washington and break out midcareer pay data from PayScale. The midcareer pay data is defined as the median salary for bachelor’s degree-holders with 10-plus years’ experience in the field.

The median midcareer salaries from the 14 local universities range from $77,000 to $141,700. In general, the numbers aren’t too surprising — though some figures may raise eyebrows.

Nearby, the Naval Academy in Annapolis offers one of the biggest midcareer salaries at $160,100. That’s No. 4 behind only Princeton University ($161,500); Harvey Mudd College ($162,500), a small private school in Claremont, California, focused on science and engineering; and the famed Massachusetts Institute…