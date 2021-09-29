Here’s what graduates of D.C.-area colleges can expect in midcareer salary

What salary might graduates of Greater Washington colleges expect once they hit the middle of their careers? Well, here’s a look.
Seattle data company PayScale Inc. has ranked colleges and universities by the median salaries of their alumni. In the gallery above, we run down 14 four-year colleges in Greater Washington and break out midcareer pay data from PayScale. The midcareer pay data is defined as the median salary for bachelor’s degree-holders with 10-plus years’ experience in the field.
The median midcareer salaries from the 14 local universities range from $77,000 to $141,700. In general, the numbers aren’t too surprising — though some figures may raise eyebrows.
Nearby, the Naval Academy in Annapolis offers one of the biggest midcareer salaries at $160,100. That’s No. 4 behind only Princeton University ($161,500); Harvey Mudd College ($162,500), a small private school in Claremont, California, focused on science and engineering; and the famed Massachusetts Institute…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.