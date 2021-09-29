Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » Here's what graduates of…

Here’s what graduates of D.C.-area colleges can expect in midcareer salary

Washington Business Journal

September 29, 2021, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

What salary might graduates of Greater Washington colleges expect once they hit the middle of their careers? Well, here’s a look.

Seattle data company PayScale Inc. has ranked colleges and universities by the median salaries of their alumni. In the gallery above, we run down 14 four-year colleges in Greater Washington and break out midcareer pay data from PayScale. The midcareer pay data is defined as the median salary for bachelor’s degree-holders with 10-plus years’ experience in the field.

The median midcareer salaries from the 14 local universities range from $77,000 to $141,700. In general, the numbers aren’t too surprising — though some figures may raise eyebrows.

Nearby, the Naval Academy in Annapolis offers one of the biggest midcareer salaries at $160,100. That’s No. 4 behind only Princeton University ($161,500); Harvey Mudd College ($162,500), a small private school in Claremont, California, focused on science and engineering; and the famed Massachusetts Institute…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Senators release cyber incident reporting bill, preview FISMA reforms

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up