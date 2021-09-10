Find out which companies grew the fastest amid a crazy 2020. The 75 Fastest Growing Companies of 2021 are here.

They include federal contractors, real estate companies, mortgage lenders, cybersecurity firms and more. At last, we get to share with…

They include federal contractors, real estate companies, mortgage lenders, cybersecurity firms and more.

At last, we get to share with you the names of the companies that made our annual Fastest Growing Companies List for 2021.

As you’re no doubt aware, that was no easy feat this time, considering the tumultuous year that was 2020. But we kept the same criteria as always, and still found our 75.

To qualify, companies had to be locally headquartered and privately owned, having no parent company as of the date our survey process ended. A company’s revenue also had to grow for each of the two consecutive years between 2018 and 2020, with a minimum of $2 million in 2018 and $10 million in 2020. So that’s a pretty high bar.

The qualifying companies with the highest average revenue growth during that time period make our List. But first, our program’s sponsor-judges led by Richmond-based national accounting firm Cherry Bekaert LLP, help us to fact-check each finalist’s numbers…