Djitte, Gaines get first goals, Austin FC blanks Austin FC

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 11:47 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Orrin McKinze Gaines II scored his first professional goal for him hometown club to highlight the Austin FC 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night.

Moussa Djitte also scored his first goal for the expansion Austin FC (6-16-4). Djitte scored in the 64th minute and was replaced by Gaines in the 72nd minute, seven minutes before the second goal.

Both goal scorers are just 21-years old. Djitte made his second start in six appearance while Gaines was making just his third appearance.

L.A. (11-10-5) has just two wins in their last 14 games, blanked as Brad Stuver made seven saves.

Djitte banged home his own rebound.

Gaines scored with a powerful volley after he settled a cross from Nick Lima, who tight-roped the right sideline after gathering up a loose ball.

