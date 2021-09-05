CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Blinken and Austin to visit Gulf to address postwar stresses

Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace

US: Afghan evacuees who fail initial screening Kosovo-bound

Origin story of the Texas law that could upend Roe v. Wade

It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies

Shadow docket Supreme Court decisions could affect millions

Biden to mark 20th anniversary of 9/11 at 3 memorial sites

Harris to California on Wednesday to campaign with Newsom

Democrats see consequences from redistricting reform push

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up