AP Top Political News at 1:02 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Analysis: Biden’s war on virus becomes war on unvaccinated Justice Department sues Texas over state’s new abortion law Biden calls…

Analysis: Biden’s war on virus becomes war on unvaccinated Justice Department sues Texas over state’s new abortion law Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans How the Sept. 11 attacks would shape Biden’s presidency EXPLAINER: Texas law gives limited window for abortions Key parts of Biden’s plan to confront delta variant surge Report: Air Force women, minorities face harassment and bias House Dems begin moving parts of Biden $3.5T domestic plans Senate opposition leads White House to withdraw ATF nominee Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.