AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding What’s the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero Liz…

Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding What’s the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero Liz Cheney: `I was wrong’ in opposing gay marriage in past In redistricting, big say for big cities in DC power balance Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock Poll numbers down, justices say they aren’t politicians States at disadvantage in race to recruit cybersecurity pros Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’ EXPLAINER: As Arizona election ‘audit’ ends, new ones begin Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.