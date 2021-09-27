Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden, Congress face big week for agenda, government funding

What’s the price of Biden’s plan? Democrats drive for zero

Liz Cheney: `I was wrong’ in opposing gay marriage in past

In redistricting, big say for big cities in DC power balance

Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice

Biden risks losing support from Democrats amid DC gridlock

Poll numbers down, justices say they aren’t politicians

States at disadvantage in race to recruit cybersecurity pros

Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’

EXPLAINER: As Arizona election ‘audit’ ends, new ones begin

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up