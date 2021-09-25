Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money

US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats

Pressure rising for Democrats in Virginia governor’s race

US booster shots start, even as millions remain unprotected

Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

Mystery solved: Biden gets proof of family ties to India

GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump

AP FACT CHECK: Pro-Trump auditors spin election falsehoods

Harris ‘View’ interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19

Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while

