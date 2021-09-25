AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats Pressure rising…

Neo-Nazis are still on Facebook. And they’re making money US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats Pressure rising for Democrats in Virginia governor’s race US booster shots start, even as millions remain unprotected Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow Mystery solved: Biden gets proof of family ties to India GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump AP FACT CHECK: Pro-Trump auditors spin election falsehoods Harris ‘View’ interview delayed, hosts positive for COVID-19 Biden: Budget talks hit ‘stalemate,’ $3.5T may take a while Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.