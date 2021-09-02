‘It looked apocalyptic’: Crew describes Afghan departure
After voters embraced mail ballots, GOP states tighten rules
AP Explains: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records
Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes ‘possible’
Texas bans most abortions, with high court mum on appeal
AP sources: Intel shows extremists to attend Capitol rally
Biden meets Ukraine leader in long-sought Oval Office visit
AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s shaky claim of US readiness in Afghan
Biden to survey Ida’s storm damage in Louisiana on Friday
White House details plans to improve housing affordability
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.