AP Top Political News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Congress moves to avert partial government shutdown

House panel subpoenas organizers of Jan. 6 Trump rally

Biden’s plan: ‘Too big to fail’ can be too big to describe

Biden can’t budge fellow Dems with big overhaul at stake

Senate parliamentarian deals fresh immigration blow to Dems

Olympic swimmer who stormed Capitol pleads guilty to felony

Friends from Ohio get 45 days in jail for Capitol riot

The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats

Losing can ‘get frustrating’ says liberal Justice Sotomayor

A potential Powell renomination for Fed faces some dissent

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

