Far-right cryptocurrency follows ideology across borders
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
Pentagon leaders to face Congress on Afghan pullout decision
Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines
Biden rule to shield ‘Dreamers’ seeks to bypass Congress
FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever
State Dept. spokesman tests positive for COVID-19 after UNGA
EXPLAINER: What’s behind all the drama in Congress?
US officials: Biden aide to meet Saudi crown prince on Yemen
Gen. Milley: Whisperer to presidents, target of intrigue
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.