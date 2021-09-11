9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
AP Top Political News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden marks 9/11 anniversary with tribute, call for unity

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

US gives 1st public look inside base housing Afghans

Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges

Measles cases halt US-bound flights of Afghan evacuees

Biden’s vaccine rules ignite instant, hot GOP opposition

Americans less positive about civil liberties: AP-NORC poll

AP FACT CHECK: Biden’s goal for cleaner jet fuel may not fly

EXPLAINER: Biden administration takes on Texas abortion law

Biden presses states to require vaccines for all teachers

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

