AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters
5 questions about California’s recall targeting Gov. Newsom
Manchin favors trimming Biden budget plan by more than half
FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
California voters: Less Republican and white than in 2003
3 GOP prospects for 2024 criticize Biden at political event
Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court
Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities
Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget
Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.