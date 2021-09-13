Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
AP Top Political News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

5 questions about California’s recall targeting Gov. Newsom

Manchin favors trimming Biden budget plan by more than half

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

California voters: Less Republican and white than in 2003

3 GOP prospects for 2024 criticize Biden at political event

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities

Vulnerable Democrats push for local priorities in budget

Biden embraces message of unity on 9/11 anniversary

