Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:44 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

Biden faces limits of $1.9T COVID aid as some states resist

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

Organizer of Saturday rally looks to rewrite Jan. 6 history

Woman gets probation for ‘minimal’ role in Capitol riot

California Republican turnout not high enough to boot Newsom

Land agency moving back to DC, reversing Trump-era decision

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up