AP Top Political News at 12:21 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’

Seeing danger, some in GOP leery of Texas abortion law

Biden says Ida, wildfires show ‘climate crisis’ has struck

Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb

The Latest: Bidens visit wounded troops at Walter Reed

Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel

Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet

9/11 victims’ families seek probe of missing evidence

Manchin seeks ‘strategic pause’ on Biden bill, opposes $3.5T

New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics

