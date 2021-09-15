Trump aides aim to build GOP opposition to Afghan refugees
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in power as recall fails
3 former US officials charged in UAE hacking scheme
Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill
Book: Top US officer feared Trump could order China strike
US military aid to Egypt released despite rights concerns
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
Biden pitches spending plan as key to fight climate change
Democrats revise elections bill but face Senate headwinds
NYC’s Eric Adams runs for mayor as the outsider’s insider
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.