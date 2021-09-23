US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call
Biden presses fellow Dems: Resolve party split on $3.5T plan
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN gathering
As Texas draws its maps, Latinos push for political power
EXPLAINER: Why the debt limit is again roiling Washington
Senators: Bipartisan police overhaul talks end with no deal
Bush to headline fundraiser for Cheney after Trump backs foe
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind ’18 tax story
Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.