Amazon reveals latest employee count for its Arlington second headquarters

Amazon.com Inc. has hired more than 3,000 people for its Arlington second headquarters so far, the tech giant said Wednesday.

That means Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has reached at least 12% of the 25,000-employee minimum that it has pledged to hire by 2030. If it makes that goal, it earns at total of $550 million in cash incentives from Virginia. Amazon could receive an additional $200 million in state funds if the company hires a total of 37,850 people by 2035.

Amazon declined to provide an exact HQ2 jobs figure. Wednesday’s announcement is the first update on the company’s local hiring count since December, when it put the HQ2 employee total at 1,600. A company spokeswoman said Amazon is on track for its local hiring and investment goals.

The company is currently hiring for 2,500 positions at is second headquarters, including roles for software development engineers, technical sales representatives and program managers for Amazon Web Services, Amazon Care, Global Immigration, Alexa…