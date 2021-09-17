Amazon is hiring thousands of corporate jobs in Arlington. There are a few standouts.

If you want to work at Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters in Arlington as a specialist responding to law enforcement subpoenas,…

If you want to work at Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters in Arlington as a specialist responding to law enforcement subpoenas, word to the wise: You’d better be funny.

And if you speak Swedish? Your hiring appeal just got a few notches higher.

That job posting is one of roughly 2,700 openings newly unveiled by Amazon for its HQ2 campus, 99% of which are full-time corporate roles. The slew of new openings was added to the company’s jobs site earlier this week, ahead of Wednesday’s annual Amazon Career Day, held virtually and packed with career advice from new President and CEO Andy Jassy, resume and interview tips, and one-on-one career coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters.

This is one of the bigger hiring pushes by the tech giant, which disclosed this month that its latest HQ2 employee tally tops 3,000, nearly double its last count in December, then at 1,600, though the company declined to provide an exact current headcount. It said it expects to soon fill another at least…