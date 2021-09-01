46 Racially and Ethnically Diverse Law Schools

Students from minority racial and ethnic backgrounds often choose these law schools. At some law schools, a student who self-identifies…

Students from minority racial and ethnic backgrounds often choose these law schools.

At some law schools, a student who self-identifies as a racial or ethnic minority is likely to meet many classmates who are similar in that respect. This tends to be the case at historically Black J.D. programs, but there are other law schools with a significant minority population. For this report, minority students include both those who identify as Black, Hispanic, American Indian, Pacific Islander or Asian and those who report mixed heritage. Among the 189 law schools that provided minority enrollment statistics to U.S. News, the average percentage of minority students was 28.5% in fall 2020. These 46 schools had the highest proportion of enrolled students with racial or ethnic minority backgrounds.

DePaul University (IL)

Total number of enrolled students: 579

Percentage of minorities: 33.2%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 111 (tie)

Florida State University

Total number of enrolled students: 612

Percentage of minorities: 33.2%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 48 (tie)

Texas Tech University

Total number of enrolled students: 416

Percentage of minorities: 33.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 102 (tie)

University of Pennsylvania (Carey)

Total number of enrolled students: 767

Percentage of minorities: 33.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 6 (tie)

Harvard University (MA)

Total number of enrolled students: 1,715

Percentage of minorities: 33.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 3

Northeastern University (MA)

Total number of enrolled students: 600

Percentage of minorities: 33.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 67 (tie)

American University (Washington) (DC)

Total number of enrolled students: 1,138

Percentage of minorities: 34.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 81 (tie)

Seattle University

Total number of enrolled students: 667

Percentage of minorities: 36%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 126 (tie)

University of California–Los Angeles

Total number of enrolled students: 1,002

Percentage of minorities: 36.1%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 14

Touro College (Fuchsberg) (NY)

Total number of enrolled students: 540

Percentage of minorities: 36.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Oklahoma City University

Total number of enrolled students: 469

Percentage of minorities: 36.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

University of Houston

Total number of enrolled students: 685

Percentage of minorities: 37.1%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 60 (tie)

Florida Coastal School of Law

Total number of enrolled students: 194

Percentage of minorities: 37.1%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Cornell University (NY)

Total number of enrolled students: 578

Percentage of minorities: 37.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 13

University of Baltimore

Total number of enrolled students: 702

Percentage of minorities: 37.9%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 129 (tie)

University of Chicago

Total number of enrolled students: 622

Percentage of minorities: 39.2%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 4 (tie)

University of the Pacific (McGeorge) (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 547

Percentage of minorities: 39.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 141 (tie)

University of Southern California (Gould)

Total number of enrolled students: 599

Percentage of minorities: 40.9%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 19

Stanford University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 565

Percentage of minorities: 41.1%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 2

Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School

Total number of enrolled students: 926

Percentage of minorities: 41.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

University of California–Berkeley

Total number of enrolled students: 1,045

Percentage of minorities: 41.8%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 9

Loyola Marymount University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 1,021

Percentage of minorities: 43%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 72 (tie)

Chapman University (Fowler) (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 464

Percentage of minorities: 43.8%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 134 (tie)

South Texas College of Law Houston

Total number of enrolled students: 999

Percentage of minorities: 44.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Yale University (CT)

Total number of enrolled students: 640

Percentage of minorities: 45.2%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 1

California Western School of Law

Total number of enrolled students: 682

Percentage of minorities: 45.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Southwestern Law School (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 879

Percentage of minorities: 46.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

University of New Mexico

Total number of enrolled students: 289

Percentage of minorities: 46.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 102 (tie)

University of California–Irvine

Total number of enrolled students: 500

Percentage of minorities: 47%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 35 (tie)

University of California (Hastings)

Total number of enrolled students: 989

Percentage of minorities: 47.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 50 (tie)

University of California–Davis

Total number of enrolled students: 622

Percentage of minorities: 47.9%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 35 (tie)

University of Miami

Total number of enrolled students: 1,146

Percentage of minorities: 48%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 72 (tie)

Nova Southeastern University (Broad) (FL)

Total number of enrolled students: 596

Percentage of minorities: 48.2%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

CUNY

Total number of enrolled students: 671

Percentage of minorities: 51.7%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 102 (tie)

Santa Clara University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 728

Percentage of minorities: 52.2%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 126 (tie)

University of San Francisco

Total number of enrolled students: 367

Percentage of minorities: 54.8%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Western State College of Law at Westcliff University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 229

Percentage of minorities: 55.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Golden Gate University (CA)

Total number of enrolled students: 484

Percentage of minorities: 57.4%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

St. Mary’s University (TX)

Total number of enrolled students: 736

Percentage of minorities: 57.6%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School

Total number of enrolled students: 295

Percentage of minorities: 59.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Florida International University

Total number of enrolled students: 509

Percentage of minorities: 64.8%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 88 (tie)

University of Hawaii–Manoa (Richardson)

Total number of enrolled students: 339

Percentage of minorities: 72%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 98 (tie)

University of the District of Columbia (Clarke)

Total number of enrolled students: 210

Percentage of minorities: 73.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Florida A&M University

Total number of enrolled students: 472

Percentage of minorities: 73.5%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

St. Thomas University (FL)

Total number of enrolled students: 631

Percentage of minorities: 80.3%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 147-193

Howard University (DC)

Total number of enrolled students: 457

Percentage of minorities: 95.2%

U.S. News Best Law Schools rank: 91 (tie)

Learn more about diversity in legal education.

Find out how to craft a compelling law school diversity statement, and discover the reasons that law schools value diversity. Learn about what it means to be an underrepresented minority law school applicant.

Update 09/01/21: This slideshow has been updated with new data.