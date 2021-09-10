10 Ways to Ask for the Job at the Interview

Wondering how to ask for a job? Assuming you really want the opportunity, keep in mind that the way that…

Wondering how to ask for a job? Assuming you really want the opportunity, keep in mind that the way that you go about phrasing your ask can make or break whether or not your request is effective.

Consider this list of 10 potential phrases to say when asking for a job at the end of an interview — without sounding like you’re begging.

“After hearing you discuss the position, I remain confident that I’d be a great fit for it. I’d love to join your team to help you reach your goals.”

This first shows the interview panel that you were actively listening as they answered your questions, then reiterates your positive mindset as a confident candidate. By ending this phrase with an assurance of your interest in the job — particularly with an emphasis on how you can help the manager, team and company reach their goals rather than your own — you’ll make yourself a memorable potential new hire.

“The position sounds amazing, and I’m very excited about what the company is doing. I’d love to be seriously considered for this position.”

It’s important to show the employer that you believe yourself to be a great fit not only for the specific job, but also for the company’s culture. This wording accomplishes both ends, and finishes off with a strong assertion of your goal to get hired. If you’ve done your homework prior to the interview, feel free to expand on this by adding in a few comments about specific facets of the company’s approach and work environment that you particularly appreciate.

“After talking with you, I feel like we’d work really well together. Is there anything else I can tell you about my background to help convince you to hire me?”

If you felt a genuine connection and “click” with the manager and/or hiring committee, let them know that with this phrase. Even bosses like to be liked, and by suggesting that you’d enjoy working with the people who interviewed you, you’ll help create a bond that might seal the deal in hiring you. By ending this statement with an offer to share more about your credentials, you’ll project the confidence that managers like to see.

“I’m very excited about what you’ve explained you’re looking for in this position, because I feel I’m a perfect fit for it. Do you have a sense yet of when you’ll be making a final decision? I’d love to work with you and your team.”

Excitement and fit are what you want to emphasize at the end of your interview, as in this phrase. This language also helps lead the interviewers in the direction you’re hoping they’ll go: toward next steps in the hiring process, a decision to select you and hopefully a job offer.

“I’d love the chance to help you and your team reach the goals you’ve described, and I’m confident that I can bring a lot to the table with my background and skill set. I really hope we can work together.”

While it may feel uncomfortable to come out and directly ask for what you want, it’s important to remember that you’re bringing something valuable to the table: your skills and experience. If you keep this in mind, it can help level the playing field and boost your confidence as you prepare to ask for a job in person. With this phrasing, you’re emphasizing your expertise to the interview panel and tipping your hand to let them know how much you want the opportunity.

“In all honesty, I am confident that I could really excel in this position based on my experience, and I would love to help you take your (team/product/service) to the next level. What are the next steps in your hiring process?”

This language shows the hiring manager that you’re serious about the role. In addition to reemphasizing your fit based on your industry experience, the phrasing will impress your potential manager as it stresses what you can do for the company and department to which you’re applying. By ending this statement with a request for next steps, you may find out valuable information about timing and goals for the hiring process.

“I was already excited about this opportunity before the interview, and now that we’ve spoken, I feel even more certain that I’d be the right fit for your team. Is there anything else I can tell you about my background or skills to help you make your decision?”

This statement will be flattering to the hiring team, because you’re telling them that they convinced you during the interview that you’re even more interested in the job and company than you were before talking to them. It also emphasizes your confidence that your background is the right fit. End on a question back to the interviewers to determine whether they’re as convinced as you are about your qualifications for the position.

“I’m confident that I’d be able to help your team based on my experience doing X, Y and Z. I hope you agree this is a strong background, given the goals that you shared with me today, and I’d love to leverage my expertise to help you reach those goals.”

This language gives you a chance to highlight or reiterate specific relevant experience that you can offer the employer. Prepare in advance for this statement by knowing what points you want to share about your background, and be sure those match the qualifications that the manager has said they are looking for.

“I hope I’ve convinced you that I’m the right person for this job, as I really feel that I could bring a lot to the table. Is there anything else I can share to help you better understand my background and experience?”

If you really want a particular job, then simply asking for it at the end of your interview may help seal the deal. Hiring managers like hearing an interviewee say they want the job — it shows an enthusiasm for the role and confirms that you’re invested in earning it. It would be a rare manager who wouldn’t be flattered by someone expressing that they sincerely want to be awarded the position that the company is offering. It’s smart to end such a statement with an offer to explain more about your qualifications in case the interviewers have additional questions.

“I’m very interested in the position. Do you have any more questions for me?”

After emphasizing your strong interest in the position with the first part of this phrase, ask the hiring team if they have any more questions for you. This accomplishes the dual purpose of passing the interview “hot potato” back to the manager, while showing the interviewers that you’re confident in what you’ve presented so far and are willing to share more to convince them.

One caveat if you use this type of language in the 10 phrases above: If you have any hesitation or uncertainty or think you may be applying for the wrong reasons, then don’t lead the employer astray by suggesting otherwise. While you shouldn’t fear hearing “no” or feel that it’s presumptuous or too forward to indicate you would genuinely like the job, you should be sure that you indeed truly want the position.

