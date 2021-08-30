What to Know About New Collar Jobs

White collar, blue collar … new collar? There’s a new job classification that has emerged over the past few years…

White collar, blue collar … new collar? There’s a new job classification that has emerged over the past few years and has been appearing in career conversations with increasing frequency: new collar jobs.

New Collar Jobs Defined

Unlike traditional office jobs (white collar) or labor jobs (blue collar), new collar jobs are newer, mostly technical jobs that require a specialized skill set. These jobs don’t necessarily require a four-year college degree. In addition to tech roles, new collar workers can also be found in health care positions such as certain types of nursing and in the mortgage industry.

According to U.S. Veterans Magazine, Ginni Rometty, former chairman and CEO of IBM, coined the term “new collar” to “help entire industries acknowledge a shift that needs to occur amidst hiring managers to look beyond the four-year degree and focus instead on a candidate’s relevant skills–particularly when obtained through valuable hands-on experience.”

What Are Some Typical New Collar Jobs?

Many new collar jobs are found in the tech industry, and some can even be done remotely. Below are six popular new collar jobs in technology, health care, the mortgage industry and project management, along with their median salary, entry path and job outlook through 2029, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

Software Developer:

Median Pay: $110,140

Job Outlook: 22% projected growth

Software developers create software programs and applications for desktop and web-based systems. While becoming a software developer often involves a four-year degree, many software developers find their way into the field through self-training or through boot camps and other forms of study to help them build an impressive portfolio and land a job.

Information Security Analyst

Median Pay: $103,590

Job Outlook: 31% projected growth

Information security analysts monitor and secure computer networks and devices against data breaches and hacks, design security architectures and enforce company security policies to boost cybersecurity. According to U.S. Veterans Magazine, this position requires “a wealth of hands-on experience with common security technologies and a working knowledge of networking services, protocols, and design principles.”

Registered Nurse

Median Pay: $75,330

Job Outlook: 7% projected growth

Registered nurses work closely with physicians to administer and coordinate patient care, as well as educate patients about health conditions and provide support to patients and their families. The BLS reports that alternate routes to earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing include earning an associate degree in nursing or a diploma from an approved nursing program.

Pharmacy Technician

Median Pay: $35,100

Job Outlook: 4% projected growth

Pharmacy technicians work alongside pharmacists in retail pharmacies, hospitals or food and beverage stores to dispense medications to patients and health care professionals. You can become a pharmacy technician after earning a high school diploma or equivalent; much of the training for this position can occur on the job.

Mortgage Loan Originator:

Median Pay: $63,9690

Job Outlook: 3% projected growth

Mortgage loan originators search for new clients who are interested in purchasing property, ranging from either commercial real estate for a business or a new home to live in. Loan officers need on-the-job training, and mortgage loan originators must be licensed.

Project Manager:

Median Pay: $ 77,420

Job Outlook: 5% projected growth

Project managers organize projects, budgets, staff, timelines and resources to ensure timely completion and delivery of materials. These skills are needed in many types of industries including but not limited to technology and health care. Project managers typically need experience working and leading team projects, but no formal degree is required.

